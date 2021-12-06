18,178 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,973,000 after buying an additional 468,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,337,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,089,496,000 after buying an additional 121,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,652,000 after buying an additional 381,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

NYSE MMC opened at $169.55 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

