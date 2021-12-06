1,960 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $299.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $747.90 billion, a PE ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

