1,978 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,000. Alphabet makes up about 4.4% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock traded down $29.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,810.98. 27,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,700.87. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.