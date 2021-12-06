1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $125,920.40 and approximately $475,152.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,274.05 or 0.08649140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00060139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,083.74 or 0.99327791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00077506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

