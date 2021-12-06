$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. APA reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $7.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $8.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.85.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.85. 8,347,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,613,661. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

