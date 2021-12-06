$2.10 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.12. Micron Technology posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $9.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $11.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock worth $1,327,448 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

