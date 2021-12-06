20,076 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Valero Energy comprises about 1.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

