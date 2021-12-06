$268.17 Million in Sales Expected for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce $268.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.70 million to $271.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGTI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE AGTI traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.75. 93,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,946. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

In other Agiliti news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $619,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,175 shares of company stock worth $2,845,236 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

