2,835 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $15.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.30. 13,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,974. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.