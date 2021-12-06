2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 8627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Specifically, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 2U by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,197,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in 2U by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after acquiring an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 2U by 31.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after acquiring an additional 356,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 2U by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,511,000 after acquiring an additional 186,437 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

