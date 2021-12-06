30,000 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Purchased by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $179.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.50. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $183.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.