30,310 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000. Progressive makes up about 2.3% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

