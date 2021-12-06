3,036 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,277,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,824,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $396,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10,860.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

ARES stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $44.43 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.92%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.