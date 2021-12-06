$333.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to announce sales of $333.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $349.00 million and the lowest is $320.30 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,346,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 953,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.