3,560 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Cintas by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $427.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.63. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

