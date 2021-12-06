37,000 Shares in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Bought by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QSI opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.