3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) rose 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.64. Approximately 104,459 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 994.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,095,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,593,000 after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

