$4.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce earnings of $4.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.76. LGI Homes posted earnings of $5.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year earnings of $16.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.83 to $17.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $151.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

