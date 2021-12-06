$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to announce $4.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.37. 33,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

