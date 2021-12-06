$45.48 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to post sales of $45.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.33 million. Agenus posted sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $320.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.40 million to $351.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.93 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGEN. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other Agenus news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the second quarter worth $13,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after buying an additional 2,109,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,145,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,638,000 after buying an additional 1,893,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 37.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,636,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after buying an additional 1,549,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agenus stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 242,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $775.63 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

