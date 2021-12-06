$55.37 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $55.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $58.00 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $48.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $248.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.60 million to $250.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.43 million, with estimates ranging from $272.20 million to $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

FC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

FC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $628.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

