$560.89 Million in Sales Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report sales of $560.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $562.00 million and the lowest is $559.55 million. DocuSign posted sales of $430.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after buying an additional 2,157,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1,435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,222,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.73. DocuSign has a one year low of $131.51 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.21 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

