$57.27 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $57.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $57.90 million and the lowest is $56.70 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $63.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $238.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.30 million to $238.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $225.17 million, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $229.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $821.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

