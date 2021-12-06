6,360 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

GXO opened at $88.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

