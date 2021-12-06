7,064 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $149.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.62.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

