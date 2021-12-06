73,694 Shares in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of PubMatic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $102,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 315,416 shares of company stock worth $11,349,500. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.39. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

