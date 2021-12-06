75,883 Shares in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 355,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 114,797 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innodata by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innodata by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Innodata alerts:

NASDAQ INOD opened at $6.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a PE ratio of 310.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Innodata had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Innodata Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.