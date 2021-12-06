$8.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to post $8.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.13 million, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

ALPN stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

