$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report sales of $860,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $2.70 million. Vaxart posted sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $1.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.18 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxart in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vaxart by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 38,682 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vaxart by 1,668.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 405,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 105.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $128,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VXRT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. 137,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,921. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.19. Vaxart has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $24.90.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

