8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). 8X8 reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, hitting $18.79. 2,353,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 8X8 by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.