954 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $43.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

