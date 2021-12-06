AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.70

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.70 and last traded at $81.02, with a volume of 1226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,994 shares of company stock worth $2,572,065. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

