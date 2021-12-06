Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

