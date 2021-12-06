Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,498,387,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,934,000 after buying an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,660,000 after buying an additional 707,231 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.69. 76,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,375. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.89. The company has a market cap of $325.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.