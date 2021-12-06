Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 105,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $763,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 12,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

JPM traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.78. 156,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,984,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.