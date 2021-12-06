Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after buying an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,029,000 after buying an additional 545,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.40 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.