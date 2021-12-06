ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 51 target price on ABB in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 29 price objective on ABB in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 32.77.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

