Abyss Reaches Market Cap of $5.30 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $233,224.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00210878 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

