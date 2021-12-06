Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s previous close.
ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $41.26 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
