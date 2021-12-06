Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.72% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $41.26 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

