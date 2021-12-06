Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.27.

ASO stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,379,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

