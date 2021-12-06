Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

Accenture stock opened at $359.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.02 and its 200-day moving average is $325.88. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The company has a market cap of $227.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

