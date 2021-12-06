AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.43.

AT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Roger Dent acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,800.

AT traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.26. 737,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,207. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a market cap of C$258.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of C$3.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

