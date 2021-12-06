Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $619.40. The stock had a trading volume of 46,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,459. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $633.52 and its 200 day moving average is $611.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

