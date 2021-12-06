Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAVVF. Raymond James increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $5.32 on Monday. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.