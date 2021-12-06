AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 500 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 56.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,188,950 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Alteryx stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $59.76 and a one year high of $140.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

