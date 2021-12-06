AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 627 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ABB were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $35.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.