AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,483 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after buying an additional 165,095 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

