AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $293.95 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $251.96 and a 1-year high of $321.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.80.

