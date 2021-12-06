AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.72. 7,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,487. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

