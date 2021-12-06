Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of AFL stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Aflac has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Aflac by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.